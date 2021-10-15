Energy Sector Update for 10/15/2021: SDPI, PBR, SLB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Friday's premarket activity as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.82%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.55%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.45 at $81.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.76 to $84.76 per barrel and natural-gas futures were 9 cents lower at $5.59 per 1 million BTU.

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) was slipping past 4% after saying it has agreed to sell about $2 million worth of its common stock in a registered direct offering.

Petrobras (PBR) has received an offer from a consortium formed by Aguila Energia e Participacoes and by Infra Construtora e Servicos to acquire the Bahia Terra Cluster for more than $1.5 billion, according to a filing from the oil company. Petrobras was marginally higher in recent trading.

Schlumberger (SLB) was slightly advancing after saying it has received a contract from Turkish Petroleum to provide production services for the Sakarya gas field, Turkey's largest gas reserve.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.