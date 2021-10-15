Energy Sector Update for 10/15/2021: PDS,PD.TO,EVA,KOS,MMAT

Energy stocks are set to finish higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.3% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.97 higher at $82.25 per barrel, extending its recent advance amid a weaker US dollar and more signs Saudi Arabia and other aligned producers are unlikely to increase output. Brent crude also was advancing $0.74 to $84.74 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.28 to $5.41 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Precision Drilling (PDS) rose 1.9% after CIBC Friday increased its price target for the Canadian oilfield services company by CA$5 to CA$65 a share and reiterated its neutral rating for the stock.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed 9% after the oil and natural gas producer overnight priced a $123.8 million public offering of 37.5 million common shares at $3.30 per hare, 7% below Thursday's close. The stock was also benefiting from a Berenberg upgrade to buy from hold Friday.

Enviva Partners (EVA) rose over 12% after the wood pellets supplier Friday announced plans to acquire its general partner Enviva Holdings for 16 million of its common units while converting from a master limited partnership to a corporation.

Among decliners, Meta Materials (MMAT) slid 3% after saying it has begun drilling at its Orogrande project in the Permian basin in western Texas, satisfying lease obligations for the land-grant university properties requiring the company to drill and operate four wells before the end of 2021.

