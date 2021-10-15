Energy Sector Update for 10/15/2021: EVA,KOS,MMAT

Energy stocks rose Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil advanced $0.72 to $82.03 per barrel while global benchmark Brent rose $0.63 to $84.63. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.17 lower at $5.51 per million BTU.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 2%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index slipped 0.1%.

In company news, Enviva Partners (EVA) rose almost 13% after the wood pellets supplier Friday announced plans to acquire its general partner Enviva Holdings for 16 million of its common units while converting from a master limited partnership to a corporation.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed 9.4% after the oil and natural gas producer overnight priced a $123.8 million public offering of 37.5 million common shares at $3.30 per hare, 7% below Thursday's close. The stock was aso benefiting from a Berenberg upgrade to buy from hold Friday.

Meta Materials (MMAT) slid 2% after saying it has begun drilling at its Orogrande project in the Permian basin in western Texas, satisfying lease obligations for the land-grant university properties requiring the company to drill and operate four wells before the end of 2021.

