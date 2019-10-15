Energy Sector Update for 10/15/2019: LPI,IMO,IMO.TO,WLL,AXAS

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.97%

CVX +0.99%

COP +0.09%

SLB +2.52%

OXY +1.80%

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 0.9% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 1.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping 12 cents to $53.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was advancing a penny to $59.36 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.33 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling fractionally while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead nearly 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was rising about 2%.

(+) Laredo Petroleum (LPI) rose over 6% on Tuesday after the oil and natural gas producer raised its FY19 production outlook after saying 52 gross wells originally expected to be completed by the end of the year will be finished by the end of October. The company is now expecting to average 28,100 barrels of oil per day and 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

(+) Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed 2.8% after a CIBC World Markets upgrade of the Canadian petroleum producer to neutral from underperform.

(-) Whiting Petroleum (WLL) fell 5% following a Reuters report that it was talking about a potential deal with Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), with one person familiar with the matter telling the news service the companies were discussing an all-stock transaction.

