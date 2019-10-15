Energy Sector Update for 10/15/2019: FTI,LPI,IMO,IMO.TO,WLL,AXAS

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.40%

CVX +0.28%

COP -0.36%

SLB +1.09%

OXY +0.90%

Energy stocks gave back some of their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% in late trade while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 78 cents lower at $52.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined 63 cents to $58.72 per barrel. November natural gas futures rose 6 cents to $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) TechnipFMC (FTI) was narrowly higher in late Tuesday trading, drifting off a nearly 2% gain earlier in the session that followed the oilfield-services and construction company announcing a significant contract award from PetroVietnam Gas to design and build 118 kilometers of rigid pipeline and subsea structures for the second phase of the company's Nam Con Son 2 pipeline. Specific financial terms of the new contract were not announced but TechnipFMC characterizes a "significant" award to be worth between $75 million to $250 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Laredo Petroleum (LPI) rose nearly 5% on Tuesday after the oil and natural gas producer raised its FY19 production outlook after saying 52 gross wells originally expected to be completed by the end of the year will be finished by the end of October. The company is now expecting to average 28,100 barrels of oil per day and 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

(+) Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed more than 1% after a CIBC World Markets upgrade of the Canadian petroleum producer to neutral from underperform.

(-) Whiting Petroleum (WLL) fell over 7% following a Reuters report that it was talking about a potential deal with Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), with one person familiar with the matter telling the news service the companies were discussing an all-stock transaction.

