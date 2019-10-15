Energy Sector Update for 10/15/2019: AXAS, WLL, FTI, OXY, APC, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.03%

CVX: +0.23%

COP: -0.23%

SLB: +0.09%

OXY: +0.47%

Energy heavyweights were mostly higher in Tuesday's pre-market trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was down $0.37 at $53.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract lost $0.09 to $59.26 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.51 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was flat while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.56% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), which was over 17% higher after Reuters reported, citing two sources, that the company and Whiting Petroleum (WLL) are in talks over a potential deal.

In other sector news:

(+) TechnipFMC (FTI) was advancing after saying it secured a significant contract from PetroVietnam Gas for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Nam Con Son 2 Phase 2 pipeline that will run across the country's Nam Con Son and Cuu Long basins.

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was slightly declining after it said in a filing Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commssion that it adjusted its combined production guidance to about 1,062 to 1,102 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) to reflect the completion of its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC).

