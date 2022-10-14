Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2022: TTE, TGA, EGY, RIG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.53% at $87.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.34% to $93.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.51% lower at $6.64 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) advanced by more than 2% after saying it expects strong gas, liquefied natural gas, and power trading to impact its adjusted results in Q3. LNG assets performance is expected to "increase strongly" as a result of higher prices, the company said.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) was up over 2% after saying it has completed its merger with Vaalco Energy (EGY).

Transocean (RIG) reported $1.6 billion in total incremental backlog for its fleet of offshore drilling rigs in Q3. Transocean was down 1% recently.

