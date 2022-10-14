Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2022: NWN,PLUG,EGY,WFRD

Energy stocks continued to lose more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 3.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 4.0% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.50 lower at $85.61 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.94 to $91.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.29 lower at $6.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NW Natural Holdings (NWN) slipped 0.6% on Friday after the natural gas utility company nudged its quarterly dividend 0.5% higher over its last distribution to investors to $0.485 per share.

Plug Power (PLUG) fell 6.1% after the hydrogen fuel-cells manufacturer Friday warned its 2022 revenue could trail its prior forecast expecting between $900 million to $925 million by 5% to 10%, reflecting completion of several major projects likely continuing into 2023 instead of this year.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) dropped 2.1% after overnight completing its $242 million acquisition of Canadian oil and natural gas producer TransGlobe Energy.

Weatherford International (WFRD) was down 2.6% after the company announced a strategic partnership with privately held Kwantis to offer drilling management and analytics services for its clients. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.