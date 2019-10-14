Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2019: SES, EPD, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.54%

CVX: -0.56%

COP: -1.44%

SLB: -1.32%

OXY: -0.22%

Top energy stocks were trading lower pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was down $1.26 at $53.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract lost $1.31 to $59.20 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.28%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Synthesis Energy Systems (SES), which was still surging by more than 96% after the company said late Friday it agreed to acquire Australian Future Energy for approximately $36 million in stock.

In other sector news:

(-) ConocoPhillips (COP) was slightly lower after in unveiled an agreement to sell its northern Australian business to its partner Santos for $1.39 billion, plus customary closing adjustments.

(-) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was marginally lower after saying it will proceed with an expansion of its Appalachia-to-Texas ethane pipeline based on customer commitments received during a 30-day binding open season.

