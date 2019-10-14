Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2019: PE,EPD,COP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.24%

CVX +0.09%

COP -0.25%

SLB +0.66%

OXY -1.05%

Energy stocks were down slightly with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down marginally as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping $1.30 to $53.40 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract dropped $1.55 to $58.96 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling nearly 2.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was climbing almost 1.6% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking about 0.4%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Parsley Energy (PE) tumbled over 10% after the oil and natural gas producer announced its $2.27 billion, all-stock acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), including the assumption of around $625 million of Jagged Peak debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.447 of a Parsley Class A common share for Jagged Peak share they now own, valuing the target company at $7.59 per share. Parsley shareholders will own about 77% of the combined company.

In other sector news:

(+) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was narrowly higher after announcing plans to expand its ATEX ethane pipeline by around 45,000 barrels per day - or about 31% over its current capacity - based on customer commitments it received during a recent 30-day open season. The 1,200-mile pipeline connects ethane production in the Marcellus/Utica basin in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to the company's natural gas liquids storage complex in Mont Belvieu,Texas.

(-) ConocoPhillips (COP) slipped fractionally after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the energy major by $2 to $81 a share while keeping its overweight rating on the company's stock. Earlier, the company said it was selling its joint venture in northern Australia to its partner company Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, plus customary closing adjustments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.