Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2019: PE,EPD,COP

Top Energy Stocks
XOM +0.24%
CVX +0.09%
COP -0.25%
SLB +0.66%
OXY -1.05%
Energy stocks were down slightly with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down marginally as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping $1.30 to $53.40 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract dropped $1.55 to $58.96 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling nearly 2.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was climbing almost 1.6% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking about 0.4%.
Among energy stocks moving on news:
(-) Parsley Energy (PE) tumbled over 10% after the oil and natural gas producer announced its $2.27 billion, all-stock acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), including the assumption of around $625 million of Jagged Peak debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.447 of a Parsley Class A common share for Jagged Peak share they now own, valuing the target company at $7.59 per share. Parsley shareholders will own about 77% of the combined company.
In other sector news:
(+) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was narrowly higher after announcing plans to expand its ATEX ethane pipeline by around 45,000 barrels per day - or about 31% over its current capacity - based on customer commitments it received during a recent 30-day open season. The 1,200-mile pipeline connects ethane production in the Marcellus/Utica basin in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to the company's natural gas liquids storage complex in Mont Belvieu,Texas.
(-) ConocoPhillips (COP) slipped fractionally after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the energy major by $2 to $81 a share while keeping its overweight rating on the company's stock. Earlier, the company said it was selling its joint venture in northern Australia to its partner company Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, plus customary closing adjustments.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: SES,TK,ODC,TGE
- Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN
- Energy Sector Update for 10/09/2019: XOM, CQP, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY
- Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: SES, TK, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY