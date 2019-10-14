Energy
DVN

Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2019: DVN,PE,EPD,COP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.24%

CVX +0.09%

COP -0.25%

SLB +0.66%

OXY -1.05%

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling just over 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group, reversing a mid-day advance. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled $1.11 lower at $53.59 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract dropped $1.43 to $59.08 per barrel. November natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Devon Energy (DVN) dropped almost 2% after at least three brokerages on Monday lowered their respective price targets on the oil and natural gas producer, including a $3 cut at Susquehanna to $35 a share and a $3 drop at Wells Fargo to $31 a share. Goldman Sachs also trimmed its price target on Devon shares by $2 to $22.50 apiece.

In other sector news:

(+) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was narrowly higher after announcing plans to expand its ATEX ethane pipeline by around 45,000 barrels per day - or nearly one-third over its current capacity - based on customer commitments it received during a recent 30-day open season. The 1,200-mile pipeline connects ethane production in the Marcellus/Utica basin in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to the company's natural gas liquids storage complex in Mont Belvieu,Texas.

(-) ConocoPhillips (COP) slipped fractionally after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the energy major by $2 to $81 a share while keeping its overweight rating on the company's stock. Earlier, the company said it was selling its joint venture in northern Australia to its partner company Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, plus customary closing adjustments.

(-) Parsley Energy (PE) tumbled nearly 11% after the oil and natural gas producer announced its $2.27 billion acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), including the assumption of around $625 million of Jagged Peak debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.447 of a Parsley Class A common share for Jagged Peak share they now own, valuing the target company at $7.59 per share. Parsley shareholders will own about 77% of the combined company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVN PE EPD COP

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular