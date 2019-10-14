Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2019: DVN,PE,EPD,COP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.24%

CVX +0.09%

COP -0.25%

SLB +0.66%

OXY -1.05%

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling just over 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group, reversing a mid-day advance. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled $1.11 lower at $53.59 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract dropped $1.43 to $59.08 per barrel. November natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Devon Energy (DVN) dropped almost 2% after at least three brokerages on Monday lowered their respective price targets on the oil and natural gas producer, including a $3 cut at Susquehanna to $35 a share and a $3 drop at Wells Fargo to $31 a share. Goldman Sachs also trimmed its price target on Devon shares by $2 to $22.50 apiece.

In other sector news:

(+) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was narrowly higher after announcing plans to expand its ATEX ethane pipeline by around 45,000 barrels per day - or nearly one-third over its current capacity - based on customer commitments it received during a recent 30-day open season. The 1,200-mile pipeline connects ethane production in the Marcellus/Utica basin in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to the company's natural gas liquids storage complex in Mont Belvieu,Texas.

(-) ConocoPhillips (COP) slipped fractionally after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the energy major by $2 to $81 a share while keeping its overweight rating on the company's stock. Earlier, the company said it was selling its joint venture in northern Australia to its partner company Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, plus customary closing adjustments.

(-) Parsley Energy (PE) tumbled nearly 11% after the oil and natural gas producer announced its $2.27 billion acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), including the assumption of around $625 million of Jagged Peak debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.447 of a Parsley Class A common share for Jagged Peak share they now own, valuing the target company at $7.59 per share. Parsley shareholders will own about 77% of the combined company.

