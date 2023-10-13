Energy Sector Update for 10/13/2023: SHEL, AGR, COP, WFRD

Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index added 2.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 5.6% to $87.58 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 5.6% to $90.79 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3.9% to $3.212 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Saudi Aramco is considering a possible bid for Shell's (SHEL) assets in Pakistan, Bloomberg reported. Shell shares rose 1.5%.

Avangrid's (AGR) subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric said Friday the New York Public Service Commission approved their Reliable Energy New York plan. Avangrid shares rose 1.2%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is likely to post Q3 earnings per share below consensus estimates because of "a heavy amount" of maintenance turnarounds, while higher commodity prices may counter a drop in production, RBC Capital Markets said Thursday in a note. RBC reiterated its outperform rating on the company with a price target of $130. ConocoPhillips shares advanced 3.4%.

Weatherford International (WFRD) shares rose 1.1% after the company said it plans to redeem $50 million of its 6.50% senior notes due 2028 on Oct. 23 via its Weatherford International Ltd. unit.

