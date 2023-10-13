Energy Sector Update for 10/13/2023: CVX, VNOM, CEQP

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up 1.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 3.2%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 1.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 3.9% to $86.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent was up 3.7% at $89.21 per barrel. Natural-gas futures were down 1.6% to $3.289 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) has made progress in talks with unions at its liquefied natural gas plants in Australia, although a few issues remain in the way of securing a deal, Reuters reported Friday, citing an unnamed union official. The company's shares were up 1.5%

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) said late Thursday it priced a $400 million offering of 7.375% senior notes due 2031 at par, for expected net proceeds of about $394.4 million. The company's shares advanced 1%

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) was up 1.9%. The company said Thursday it declared a special cash distribution of $0.003 per unit, as well as a quarterly cash distribution of $0.655 per unit, both payable on Oct. 31 to unitholders of record as of Oct. 23.

