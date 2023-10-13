Energy Sector Update for 10/13/2023: COP, AES, WFRD

Energy stocks rose Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index advanced 1.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index up 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 5% to $87.7 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 5.1% to $90.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3% to $3.24 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) is likely to post Q3 earnings per share below consensus estimates because of "a heavy amount" of maintenance turnarounds, while higher commodity prices may counter a drop in production, RBC Capital Markets said Thursday in a note. RBC reiterated its outperform rating on the company with a price target of $130. ConocoPhillips shares rose 3.7%.

Weatherford International (WFRD) shares rose nearly 1% after it said Friday it plans to redeem $50 million of its 6.50% senior notes due 2028 on Oct. 23 via its unit Weatherford International.

AES (AES) said Friday it's a member of two regional clean hydrogen hubs set to receive up to $2.4 billion in grant funding from the US Department of Energy to develop clean hydrogen infrastructure. Its shares were up 0.4%.

