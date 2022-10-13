Energy Sector Update for 10/13/2022: USEA,SLB,NCSM

Energy stocks were surging this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 3.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.85 to $89.12 per barrel, turning higher again after the Energy Information Administration Thursday said US commercial supplies ballooned by 9.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 7 compared with market expectations for a 1.8-barrel increase last week. This week's inventory report was delayed one day due to the Indigenous Peoples-Columbus Day holiday on Monday.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.06 to $94.51 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.21 higher at $6.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, United Maritime (USEA) was up more than 18% after announcing separate deals for two of its Aframax-class oil tankers - the 2006-built M/T Bluesea and the M/T Parosea - to an unnamed buyer for a combined $62.5 million. United Thursday also said it took delivery this week of a 109,000-ton Chinese product tanker as well as a similarly sized product carrier also built in China.

Schlumberger (SLB) gained 4.3% following a Bloomberg report the energy-service giant is exploring the sale of its valves business, with the potential deal expected to fetch around $800 million. The stock also was getting a boost Thursday after Morgan Stanley increased its price target for Schlumberger shares by $3 to $48 and reiterated its overweight investment recommendation.

NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) was back on positive ground this afternoon, rising about 0.6%, after the well-support services company Thursday said Michael Morrison to succeed Ryan Hummer as chief financial officer when he moves up to become CEO on Nov. 3. Morrison had been CFO at ION Geophysical until last month when it was acquired by privately held CCG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.