Energy Sector Update for 10/13/2022: SHEL, XPRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.58% at $85.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.11% to $91.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.89% higher at $6.49 per 1 million BTU.

Shell's (SHEL) Pernis oil refinery near Rotterdam in the Netherlands, a major source of diesel supply in Europe, has had a malfunction, Bloomberg News reported, citing a notice by environmental regulator DCMR. Shell was marginally lower recently.

Expro Group (XPRO) said it has been awarded an unspecified amount of funding by UK's Net Zero Technology Centre for its two carbon-reduction projects. Expro Group was recently inactive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.