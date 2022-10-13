Energy Sector Update for 10/13/2022: BWXT,USEA,SLB,NCSM

Energy stocks continued to surge Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 4.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 4.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 4.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.84 higher at $89.11 per barrel, trading higher despite the Energy Information Administration Thursday saying US commercial supplies grew by 9.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 7 compared with market expectations for a 1.8-barrel increase last week. This week's inventory report was delayed one day due to the Indigenous Peoples-Columbus Day holiday on Monday.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.11 to $94.56 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.31 higher at $6.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BWX Technologies (BWXT) climbed 1.9% after the nuclear components company said it has negotiated a new $250 million Term A loan coming due in October 2027, extending its maturity by an additional 30 months. The new credit facility was used to repay outstanding borrowings through its existing $750 million revolving credit facility.

NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) returned to positive ground Thursday, rising about 0.6%, after the well-support services company said Michael Morrison will succeed Ryan Hummer as chief financial officer when he moves up to become CEO on Nov. 3. Morrison had been CFO at ION Geophysical until last month when it was acquired by privately held CCG.

Schlumberger (SLB) gained 5.2% following a Bloomberg report the energy-service giant is exploring the sale of its valves business, with the potential deal expected to fetch around $800 million. The stock also was getting a boost Thursday after Morgan Stanley increased its price target for Schlumberger shares by $3 to $48 and reiterated its overweight investment recommendation.

United Maritime (USEA) was up over 21% after announcing separate deals for two of its Aframax-class oil tankers - the 2006-built M/T Bluesea and the M/T Parosea - to an unnamed buyer for a combined $62.5 million. United Thursday also said it took delivery this week of a 109,000-ton Chinese product tanker as well as a similarly sized product carrier also built in China.

