Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2023: MRO, GEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing by 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.0% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.8% higher at $84.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 1.9% to $87.43 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.3% lower at $3.332 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Marathon Oil (MRO) will benefit from higher final benchmark commodity prices and production in Q3, according to RBC Capital Markets, which raised its EPS estimate to $0.72 from $0.58, topping the $0.71 consensus. Marathon Oil was advancing by over 1% in recent premarket activity.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was down 1.5% after it maintained its quarterly distribution at $0.15 per unit, payable on Nov. 14 to unit holders on record as of Oct. 31.

