Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2023: FE, TRP, GEL

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.06%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.7%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 6 following a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $82.80 a barrel and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.1% to $85.87 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 84 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 6, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 86 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% lower at $3.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FirstEnergy (FE) shares were down 0.9% after JPMorgan cut its price target on the company to $39 from $42 and kept the neutral rating.

TC Energy (TRP) shares were 1.2% lower after it said Thursday that former chief executive Hal Kvisle agreed to serve as board chair of its liquids pipeline spin-out company.

Genesis Energy (GEL) rose 0.9% after it kept its quarterly distribution at $0.15 per unit.

