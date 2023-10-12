News & Insights

Energy
FE

Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2023: FE, TRP, GEL

October 12, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.06%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.7%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 6 following a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $82.80 a barrel and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.1% to $85.87 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 84 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 6, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 86 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% lower at $3.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FirstEnergy (FE) shares were down 0.9% after JPMorgan cut its price target on the company to $39 from $42 and kept the neutral rating.

TC Energy (TRP) shares were 1.2% lower after it said Thursday that former chief executive Hal Kvisle agreed to serve as board chair of its liquids pipeline spin-out company.

Genesis Energy (GEL) rose 0.9% after it kept its quarterly distribution at $0.15 per unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FE
TRP
GEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.