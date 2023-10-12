News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2023: CNQ, FE, TRP, GEL

October 12, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 6 following a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil eased 0.1% to $83.42 a barrel and the global benchmark Brent crude contract gained 0.6% to $86.36 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 84 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 6, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 86 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1% to $3.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) had its buy rating reiterated by Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Its shares rose 0.3%.

FirstEnergy (FE) shares fell 1% after JPMorgan cut its price target on the company to $39 from $42 and kept the neutral rating.

TC Energy (TRP) shares dropped 1%, The company said Hal Kvisle, the former chief executive officer, agreed to serve as board chair of its liquids pipeline spinoff.

Genesis Energy (GEL) rose 1.3% after the company kept its quarterly distribution at $0.15 per unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

