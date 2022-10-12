Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2022: XOM, TGA, EGY, NOG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.94% at $88.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.78% to $93.55 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.99% higher at $6.66 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) staff at the company's French fuel depot received a government order on Wednesday to go back to work following weeks of strikes, Reuters reported. Exxon Mobil was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) said it has received final approval from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta for the plan of arrangement in connection with the company's pending business combination with VAALCO Energy (EGY). Both companies were recently up more than 1%.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was slipping past 1% after it priced its private offering of $435 million of 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2029, upsized from the previously announced amount of $350 million.

