Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2022: NOG,FANG,TGA,TGL.TO,EGY

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.94 to $86.41 per barrel and North Sea Brent crude was sliding $2.57 to $91.72 per barrel after OPEC Wednesday cuts its demand forecast for the rest of 2022 and 2023. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 lower at $6.54 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) gained 2%, reversing a nearly 2% morning decline, after overnight pricing an upsized $435 million private placement of 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2029, with the energy producer adding $85 million of the seven-year notes to the deal over its original plans.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) rose 2.1% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday announced its purchase of all leasehold interests and related assets of privately held FireBird Energy, paying $775 million in cash and issuing 5.86 million of its common shares. Piper Sandler Wednesday also raised its price target for Diamondback shares by $2 to $195 and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) climbed 4.3% after Wednesday saying the provincial court in Alberta has given final approval to VAALCO Energy's (EGY) proposed acquisition of the Canadian oil and natural gas company, setting the stage for the $242 million deal to close on Thursday. Vaalco shares also were 4% higher this afternoon.

