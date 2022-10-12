Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2022: CCJ,CCO.TO,BBU,BEP,NOG,FANG,TGA,TGL.TO,EGY

Energy stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 3.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.08 lower at $87.27 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also slid $1.76 to $92.53 per barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Wednesday cuts its demand forecast for the rest of 2022 and 2023. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell $0.16 to $6.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cameco (CCJ) slid more than 13% after the uranium miner said it will be buying a 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric Co for $2.2 billion while Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and other institutional investors acquiring the remaining majority share of the nuclear power services company from Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2023.

To the upside, Diamondback Energy (FANG) rose 2% after the oil-and-gas producer late Tuesday announced its purchase of all leasehold interests and related assets of privately held FireBird Energy, paying $775 million in cash and issuing 5.86 million of its common shares. Piper Sandler Wednesday also raised its price target for Diamondback shares by $2 to $195 and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) gained 4%, reversing a nearly 2% morning decline, after overnight pricing an upsized $435 million private placement of 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2029, with the energy producer adding $85 million of the seven-year notes to the deal over its original plans.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) climbed 5% after Wednesday saying the provincial court in Alberta has given final approval to VAALCO Energy's (EGY) proposed acquisition of the Canadian oil-and-gas company, setting the stage for the $242 million deal to close on Thursday. Vaalco shares also were 4% higher this afternoon.

