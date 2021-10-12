Energy Sector Update for 10/12/2021: WFRD, TALO, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by 0.60% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.57% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.72 at $79.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while front-month global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.23 to $83.46 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.089 lower at $5.256 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Weatherford International (WFRD) was advancing by almost 6% after saying it expects Q3 consolidated revenue to increase 4% to 5% from Q2 and operating income to rise at least 50%.

Talos Energy (TALO) was up 0.7% in recent trading even as it announced a lower production forecast for Q3 due to operational disruptions related to Hurricane Ida.

A consortium formed by TotalEnergies (TTE), Macquarie's Green Investment Group, and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group said they are exploring the use of offshore wind to power a green hydrogen production hub on the island of the Flotta in Orkney, Scotland. TotalEnergies was off 0.2% in recent trading.

