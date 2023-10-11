News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2023: XOM, PXD, EMR, NATI, NOG

October 11, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Energy stocks dropped Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed nearly 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 1.9% to $84.29 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1.4% to $86.43 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.8% to $3.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) agreed to buy shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in an all-stock deal worth $59.5 billion. Exxon shares fell 4.6%, and Pioneer rose 0.9%.

Emerson Electric (EMR) said Wednesday it has completed its $8.2 billion acquisition of National Instruments (NATI). Emerson shares were slightly higher.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was shedding over 4% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 6.5 million shares to raise about $252.7 million in gross proceeds.

