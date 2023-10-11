News & Insights

Energy
PXD

Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2023: PXD, XOM, NOG, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

October 11, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.9% lower at $85.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost almost 1% to $86.80 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.5% lower at $3.33 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) signed a definitive deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in a $59.5 billion all-stock transaction, the companies said, confirming earlier reports of the transaction. Pioneer Natural Resources was up more than 1% while Exxon Mobil was over 2% lower in recent premarket activity.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was down more than 4% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 6.5 million common shares to raise about $252.7 million in gross proceeds.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was climbing past 2% after saying it has discovered oil at the Tiberius exploration well located in the US Gulf of Mexico.

