Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2023: PEG, XOM, PXD, NOG

October 11, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Energy stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing roughly 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 2.3% to $84.01 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1.5% to $86.31 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures declined 0.1% to $3.48 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) shares rose 2.8% after the company said it can continue modernizing aging natural gas pipes in 2024 through 2025 under a settlement approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) agreed to buy shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in an all-stock deal worth $59.5 billion. Exxon shares fell 3.9%, and Pioneer rose 1.3%.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was shedding over 3.4% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 6.5 million shares to raise about $252.7 million in gross proceeds.

