Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2022: REPX,NETI,NOG,CEIX

Energy stocks turned lower again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping around 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.63 lower at $88.50 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.57 to $93.62 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.14 to $6.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Riley Exploration (REPX) was rising 0.7% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, giving back a portion of its 2% mid-afternoon advance that followed the energy producer raised its next quarterly dividend by 9.7% over its most recent distribution to investors to $0.34 per share.

Eneti (NETI) rose 1.5% after late Monday saying its Seajacks International subsidiary recently completed the installation of 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm in northern Japan, becoming the first commercial-scale fixed-bottom wind farm to begin operations in Japan.

To the downside, Consol Energy (CEIX) declined 2.1% despite B Riley Securities raising its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $1 to $80 and reiterating its buy call for the company's stock.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) dropped 9.2% after announcing its purchase of 2,100 net acres in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico from a private seller for $130 million in cash. The energy producer also disclosed plans for a $350 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.