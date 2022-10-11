Energy
Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2022: NOG, E, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently down by nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.7% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.27% at $89.98 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.19% to $95.05 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.26% higher at $6.52 per 1 million BTU.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) said it has acquired certain non-operated interests in the Delaware Basin from a private seller for $130 million in cash. Northern Oil & Gas fell by more than 6% in recent premarket trading.

Eni (E) said the first cargo of vegetable oil for biorefining produced in the recently opened pressing plant in Makueni, Kenya has left the port of Mombasa for delivery to its biorefinery in Gela. Eni was recently down 1.6%.

