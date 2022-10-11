Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2022: NETI, NOG, CEIX

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index both were adding around 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.89 to $89.24 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.82 to $94.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.13 higher at $6.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Eneti (NETI) rose 2.1% after late Monday saying its Seajacks International subsidiary recently completed the installation of 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm in northern Japan, becoming the first commercial-scale fixed-bottom wind farm to begin operations in Japan.

Consol Energy (CEIX) was 0.5% lower this afternoon, paring most of an early 3.4% decline, after B Riley Securities raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $1 to $80 and reiterated its buy call for the company's stock.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) dropped 9.3% after Tuesday announcing its purchase of 2,100 net acres in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico from a private seller for $130 million in cash. The energy producer also disclosed plans for a $350 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.