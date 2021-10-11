Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2021: SNP, XOM, CHK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.46 at $80.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global bench8 cents lower at $5.39 per 1 million BTU.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was advancing by more than 1% after its Fuling Shale Gas Field operation announced that it produced 40 billion cubic meters of shale gas.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was more than 1% higher after unveiling plans to build its first large-scale facility for recycling plastic waste back into raw materials in Baytown, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was slightly higher after it appointed Domenic Dell'Osso as president and CEO, effective immediately.

