Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2021: SBOW, MEG, CHK

Energy stocks were trending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.90 to $81.25 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $1.61 to $84.00 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.15 lower at $5.42 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was ahead 2.0% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sliding 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, SilverBow Resources (SBOW) jumped over 13% higher after saying it will acquire oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas from two unnamed sellers for about $75 million, consisting of $45 million in cash and about $30 million in stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) rose 3.1% after announcing its purchase of privately held Environmental Chemistry, which provides environmental laboratory analytical services to clients in the Gulf Coast regions of Texas and Louisiana. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has turned 2.4% lower, giving back a 2.1% rise to a record high of $67.15 a share earlier Monday that followed the company selecting Domenic Dell'Osso to be its new chief executive, effective immediately. The former Chesapeake chief financial officer succeeds interim CEO Mike Wichterich, who continues as executive board chairman at the natural gas and oil producer.

