Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: TK,ODC,TGE

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 1.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up over 1.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was rising 83 cents to $54.38 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was advancing $1.09 to $60.19 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Teekay (TK) climbed over 8% on Friday after saying it has signed a 3.5-year contract extension with the Chestnut joint venture between Spirit Energy and Dana Petroleum for Teekay's Hummingbird Spirit floating production storage and offloading unit in the North Sea through March 2023. The new contract took effect on Oct. 1.

In other sector news:

(+) Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) rose 3% after the maker of sorbent products late Thursday night said it earned $0.54 per common share during its Q4 ended July 31, improving on its $0.40 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Net sales rose 6.9% over year-ago levels to $70.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) was fractionally higher after the pipeline company late Thursday said it was continuing to evaluate a $3.5 billion going-private proposal from Blackstone (BX) Infrastructure Partners, adding there has been no change in the $19.50 per-share buyout offer. Tallgrass also declared a $0.55 per share dividend, up 1.9% over its most recent distribution and payable Nov. 14 to investors of record on Oct. 31.

