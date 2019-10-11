Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: SES,TK,ODC,TGE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.55%

CVX +1.97%

COP +1.65%

SLB +4.96%

OXY +0.72%

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 1.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 2.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled $1.15 higher at $54.70 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract advanced $1.47 to $60.19 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Synthesis Energy Systems (SES) more than doubled in price on Friday, rising 165% in late trade, after announcing a $36 million, all-stock acquisition of Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd, a Brisbane-based developer of coal and biomass assets in Australia. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Synthesis Energy will issue 3.9 million new shares, with Australian Future Energy investors receiving one Synthesis share for 24.44 of their Australian Future shares.

(+) Teekay (TK) climbed over 11% on Friday after saying it has signed a 3.5-year contract extension with the Chestnut joint venture between Spirit Energy and Dana Petroleum for Teekay's Hummingbird Spirit floating production storage and offloading unit in the North Sea through March 2023. The new contract took effect on Oct. 1.

(+) Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) rose 7% after the maker of sorbent products late Thursday night said it earned $0.54 per common share during its Q4 ended July 31, improving on its $0.40 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Net sales rose 6.9% over year-ago levels to $70.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) was fractionally higher after the pipeline company late Thursday said it was continuing to evaluate a $3.5 billion going-private proposal from Blackstone (BX) Infrastructure Partners, adding there has been no change in the $19.50 per-share buyout offer. Tallgrass also declared a $0.55 per share dividend, up 1.9% over its most recent distribution and payable Nov. 14 to investors of record on Oct. 31.

