Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Scotiabank/OPEC reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude jumped on Friday on media reports of a partial trade deal between the US and China. which augured well for oil demand globally. Separately, a top official from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries also signaled the producers' cartel was prepared to leave no stone unturned to balance the energy market.

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed by 2.13% to $54.69 per barrel, while Brent futures traded higher at $60.53.

Risk assets, including oil, rose at the expense of safe-haven securities such as gold and the yen. "Good things are happening" in the trade meeting with China, President Donald Trump had tweeted early on Friday. "Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. All would like to see something significant happen!"

Bloomberg later reported the partial agreement could lay the groundwork for a broader deal Trump and China President Xi Jinping could sign later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Separately, CNBC quoted OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo as saying Thursday all options were on the table, including a deeper supply cut in production, to balance oil markets. He expected a decision on production strategy at a December meeting among members of the largely Middle Eastern cartel and non-OPEC producers, led by Russia.

Both these developments helped the oil market outweigh the negative impact of a closely watched OPEC report released on Thursday that cut the outlook for growth in oil demand for the rest of 2019 to 980,000 barrels a day, a reduction of 40,000 barrels per day from an estimate set out in September.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly report crude stockpiles surged by 2.9 million barrels over the past week - that compared with estimates of a 1.4 million-barrel increase in a Reuters' survey of analysts. The EIA also noted crude output jumped by 200,000 barrels a day to 12.6 million barrels a day, its highest level on record.

Record crude production in the US underscores the scale of the challenge facing OPEC, which has been cutting joint production with Russia by 1.2 million barrels per day since January to stabilize the market, which has tended to focus relatively more on the demand side of the equation rather than supply issues.

"While our outlook for crude is constructive, the hardest times for oil prices are very nearly upon us as supply-demand balances are expected to tip into acute surplus in the first quarter of 2020," according to a research note from Scotiabank. "This surplus is more the result of a timing mismatch than a reflection of longer-term weakness, with large non-OPEC fields years in the making coming online together just as demand falls off seasonally."

That puts into perspective the most recent US rig count data.

Figures compiled by Baker Hughes (BHGE) show the number of oil rigs operating in the US rose by two to 712 in the week that ended on Oct. 11, still hovering at its lowest level since May 2017. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US rose by one to 856 as gas rigs fell by one to 143.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation fell by 3 to 102, and gas rigs were up by five to 44 during the week in review. As a result, the North American total was up by three to 1,002 versus 1,258 a year ago, the data show.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.