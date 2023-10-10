Energy Sector Update for 10/10/2023: PCG, ET, WMB, BLDP, CIVI

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.5% to $85.92 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.7% to $87.57 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.4% to $3.39 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, the California Public Utilities Commission issued a staff proposal seeking the commissioner's nod to impose a $45 million penalty against PG&E (PCG) related to its connection with the 2021 Dixie Fire. PG&E shares rose 1.3%.

Energy Transfer (ET) must pay $495 million to Williams (WMB) over their failed $33 billion merger in 2016, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled. Energy Transfer shares rose 1.1%, and Williams was up 0.3%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) jumped 7% after the company said it received multiple purchase orders for a total of 177 hydrogen fuel cell engines from European bus manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) said Tuesday it plans to offer $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private placement, with net proceed expected to fund part of the acquisition of oil and gas assets from Vencer Energy. Civitas shares gained 4.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.