Energy Sector Update for 10/10/2023: OII, PBR, EFXT, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

October 10, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.5% lower at $85.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.5% to $87.74 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $3.39 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Oceaneering International (OII) was up more than 1% after saying its Marine Production Systems do Brasil unit secured a five-year deal from Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) to operate three existing drill pipe riser systems to support intervention and completion operations in Brazil.

Enerflex (EFXT) said it has appointed Preet Dhindsa as interim chief financial officer, starting Oct. 13. Enerflex was over 4% higher in recent premarket activity.

Chevron (CVX) and unions representing workers at two of the company's Australian liquefied natural gas plants will meet for talks on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Chevron was marginally advancing pre-bell.

