Energy Sector Update for 10/10/2023: ET, WMB, BLDP, CIVI

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.4% to $86.08 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.3% to $87.85 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were slightly up at $3.38 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) must pay $495 million to Williams (WMB) over their failed $33 billion merger in 2016, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled. Energy Transfer shares rose 0.6% and Williams was up 0.2%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) said Tuesday it received multiple purchase orders for a total of 177 hydrogen fuel cell engines from European bus manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach. Ballard shares jumped 6.1%.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) said Tuesday it plans to offer $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private placement, with net proceeds from the transaction expected to be used to fund part of the cash price of its pending acquisition of oil and gas assets from Vencer Energy. Civitas shares gained 4.3%.

