Energy Sector Update for 10/10/2022: TTE, XOM, DTM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining early morning trading on Monday with the Energy Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose 3.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.43% at $92.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.43% to $97.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.48% higher at $6.85 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and ExxonMobil (XOM) subsidiary Esso France's workers at oil refineries and storage sites in France will continue strikes on Monday, Reuters reported, citing CGT trade union representatives. TotalEnergies was recently down more than 1%.

DT Midstream (DTM) said it has closed on the $552 million purchase of a 26.25% ownership stake in the Millennium pipeline from National Grid (NGG). DT Midstream was up 0.2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.