Energy Sector Update for 10/10/2022: MMLP,CHK,DTM,NGG

Energy stocks were weighing on the broader Monday markets this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 2.1% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.08 to $92.56 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.41 to $97.51 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.16 lower at $6.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) dropped 1.9% after the refinery services company Monday announced the sale of its Stockton Sulfur Terminal in central California to Gulf Terminals LLC for $5.3 million. Net proceeds from the deal will be used to pay down outstanding debt owed through its revolving credit facility, the company said.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was sinking 1.1% this afternoon, reversing an early 5% gain, after the oil and natural gas producer Monday said it plans to resume the company's $2 billion stock buyback after investors tendered more than 4.75 million of its class A warrants by Friday's deadline in exchange for slightly more than 4.1 million of its common shares. Investors also tendered nearly 7.88 million class B warrants and over 7.25 million class C warrants and will receive a combined 12.2 million shares in return, it said.

DT Midstream (DTM) also declined 1.1%. The pipeline company late Friday said it closed on the $552 million purchase of another 26.25% ownership interest in the Millennium pipeline from National Grid (NGG), doubling its stake in the 263-mile interstate pipeline connecting the Marcellus and Utica natural gas fields in West Virginia and Ohio to utility customers in New York and New England.

