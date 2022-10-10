Energy Sector Update for 10/10/2022: DFLI, MMLP, CHK, DTM, NGG

Energy stocks extended their Monday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both sinking around 1.9% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 2.1% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.79 lower at $90.85 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.03 to $95.89 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.24 to $6.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) slumped over 10% during its first day as a publicly traded entity after the lithium-ion battery company early Monday completed its merger with the Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 blank check company. Dragonfly began on the Nasdaq Global Market with roughly $250 million in committed capital, including $25 million in equity from recreational vehicles company Thor Industries (THO) and $75 million through a senior term loan.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was sinking 2.9% this afternoon, reversing an early 5% gain, after the oil and natural gas producer Monday said it plans to resume the company's $2 billion stock buyback after investors tendered more than 4.75 million of their class A warrants by Friday's deadline in exchange for slightly more than 4.1 million of its common shares. Investors also tendered nearly 7.88 million class B warrants and over 7.25 million class C warrants and will receive a combined 12.2 million shares in return, it said.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) dropped 2.5% after the refinery services company Monday announced the sale of its Stockton Sulfur Terminal in central California to Gulf Terminals LLC for $5.3 million. Net proceeds from the deal will be used to pay down outstanding debt owed through its revolving credit facility, the company said.

DT Midstream (DTM) declined 1.2%. The pipeline company late Friday said it closed on the $552 million purchase of another 26.25% ownership interest in the Millennium pipeline from National Grid (NGG), doubling its stake in the 263-mile interstate pipeline connecting the Marcellus and Utica natural gas fields in West Virginia and Ohio to utility customers in New York and New England.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.