Energy Sector Update for 10/10/2019: TOT,PUMP,PXD,TGA,TGL.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.80%

CVX +1.00%

COP +0.75%

SLB -0.25%

OXY -0.40%

Energy stocks extended their mid-day gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 1.2% in late trade while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 1.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 96 cents higher at $53.55 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract advanced 89 cents to $59.21 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Total SA (TOT) advanced more than 1% after the French energy major said it won Thursday's final bidding round for the C-M-541 deep-water exploration block in the Campos basin offshore of Brazil. Total will operate the block with a 40% interest, while Qatar Petroleum also will hold a 40% stake in the project and Petronas owning the remaining 20%. The group is expecting to drill its first exploration well in the C-M-541 block in 2021.

In other sector news:

(+) ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was surging Thursday, climbing 20%, after the hydraulic-fracturing services company said an internal review did not uncover any items that would require a restatement of its prior financial results. The company also named Darin Holderness to be its interim chief financial officer during the search for a permanent CFO. He succeeds Jeffrey Smith, who became chief administrative officer as part of a broader management realignment at ProPetro.

(+) Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) rose 2.5% on Thursday after a Mizuho Securities upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to buy from neutral. The brokerage also set a $191 price target on the company's shares.

(-) Transglobe Energy (TGA) fell 1.5% on Thursday after reporting a 5.9% decline in Q3 total production from the year-ago period, averaging 15,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with 16,900 barrels per day during the same quarter last year. The company also said it drilled four horizontal Cardium oil wells in the Harmattan region in central Alberta during the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.