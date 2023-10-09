News & Insights

Energy
CVX

Energy Sector Update for 10/09/2023: CVX, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

October 09, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently climbing by 2.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 3.4% higher at $85.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 3.1% to $87.24 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.3% higher at $3.348 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) has been notified by Israel's Ministry of Energy to close natural gas production at the Tamar platform for safety reasons, Bloomberg reported, citing the company. Chevron was gaining over 3% in value pre-bell.

Phillips 66 (PSX) retained its quarterly dividend at $1.05 per share, payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders on record as of Nov. 17. Phillips 66 was over 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

