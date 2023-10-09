Energy Sector Update for 10/09/2023: CVX, FRO, TYGO, PTEN

Energy stocks were sharply higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.9% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

Oil prices jumped Monday as fighting between Israel and Hamas fueled fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Separately, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday raised its long-term oil demand outlook amid population and economic growth. Demand for oil is expected to reach 116 million barrels per day by 2045, up from 99.6 million barrels last year, the OPEC said in its 2023 World Oil Outlook report.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.9% to $86.05 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 3.7% to $87.67 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.1% higher at $3.37 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) has been notified by Israel's Energy Ministry to close natural gas production at the Tamar platform for safety reasons, Bloomberg reported Monday. Chevron shares rose 2.7%.

Frontline (FRO) said it agreed to acquire 24 very large crude carriers from Euronav (EURN) for $2.35 billion. Frontline shares gained 3.4%.

Tigo Energy (TYGO) shares slumped 24% after the company reported preliminary fiscal Q3 revenue of $17 million to $18 million, compared with guidance of $41 million to $45 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) shares jumped 7.3% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

