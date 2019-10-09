Energy Sector Update for 10/09/2019: FRO,FANG,FTI,FLR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.06%

CVX +1.49%

COP +1.91%

SLB +0.52%

OXY -0.07%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.8% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was rising 57 cents to $53.20 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was advancing 60 cents to $58.84 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.25 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead nearly 1.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was falling more than 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was slipping almost 0.2%.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories grew for a fourth week in a row, rising by 2.9 million barrels over the prior week to 425.6 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 4, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. Industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts had been expecting a 2.4 million-barrel increase while the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reportedly said crude supplies climbed by 4.1 million barrels over the same span last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Frontline Ltd (FRO) was sinking over 1% this afternoon, reversing an early 5% advance that followed the crude oil tanker company Wednesday saying it has completed a $100 million equity distribution agreement with Morgan Stanley (MS), which sold over 11 million of the company's shares since July 2018 through a series of broker transactions. Frontline has been using the net proceeds from the stock sale to fund growth opportunities, buying exhaust gas cleaning systems to reduce sulfur emissions by its vessels and for general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(+) Diamondback Energy (FANG) was narrowly higher in recent trade. Roth Capital Tuesday trimmed its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $3 to $147 a share but also reiterating its buy rating for the company's stock.

(+) TechnipFMC (FTI) rose less than 1% after oilfield-services company said its JFT consortium with US builder Fluor (FLR) and its Japanese counterpart JGC Corp has been hired by Mozambique Rovuma Venture to provide engineering, procurement and construction service for the African company's onshore liquefied natural gas project. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

