Energy Sector Update for 10/08/2019: TRP, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.66%

CVX: -0.87%

COP: -0.92%

SLB: -0.38%

OXY: -0.47%

Energy giants were declining pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was down $0.56 at $52.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract lost $0.52 to $57.83 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.45%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.12% lower.

(=) TC Energy (TRP) is holding off on pre-construction work for the Keystone XL pipeline while a Montana judge considers a challenge by two environmental groups, according to media reports. TC Energy was flat in recent trading.

(-) Total Solar International, the wholly owned subsidiary of Total (TOT), said it has begun constructing Miyagi Osato Solar Park, a 52 MW solar power plant in Osati in Japan's Miyagi Prefecture. Total was retreating in recent trading.

