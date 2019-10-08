Energy Sector Update for 10/08/2019: BRY,XOM,TRP,TRP.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.11%

CVX -0.85%

COP +0.13%

SLB -1.60%

OXY -1.88%

Energy stocks were falling Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking nearly 1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping 45 cents to $52.30 per barrel in New York while the Brent crude December contract was declining 43 cents to $57.92 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was posting a nearly 0.9% retreat while the United States Natural Gas fund was off more than 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was down almost 0.7%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Berry Petroleum (BRY) rose 2.5% after issuing its preliminary Q3 production levels, increasing to 29,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 7.7% above the previous quarter and reaffirmed the company's FY19 outlook. Oil accounted for 88% of the Berry's production during September, it said, up 2 percentage points over the Q2 average.

In other sector news:

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) slipped 1% on Tuesday after a consulting firm warned the energy major may have a difficult time finding buyers for $5 billion of its assets in the Asia-Pacific region on the block as part of the company's divestment program. Wood Mackenzie highlighted five likely properties for Exxon to sell but cautioned that the bigger challenge facing the company was "availability of buyers" amid a glut of assets for sale.

(-) TC Energy (TRP) fell about 1.5% after reports the company is delaying pre-construction work for the Keystone XL pipeline while a federal court judge in Montana considers a challenge by two environmental groups to the controversal project. US District Court Judge Brian Morris has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Wednesday, reports said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.