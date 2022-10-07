Energy Sector Update for 10/07/2022: SHEL, STNG, TRGP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently up by 0.02%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.1% at $89.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.2% to $95.56 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.64% lower at $6.788 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) said it expects its Q3 refining margin to drop to $15 a barrel from $28 a barrel in Q2 of 2022. Shell's shares were advancing by 1.4% recently.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was 0.2% higher after saying it repurchased 379,845 common shares in the open market in the last few days at an average price of $39.77 each as part of the company's share buyback program.

Targa Resources (TRGP) will replace Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) in the S&P 500 on Oct. 12 as Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen in a deal expected to close Oct. 11, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Targa Resources' shares were declining 0.6% in recent premarket activity.

