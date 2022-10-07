Energy Sector Update for 10/07/2022: EGY,TGA,TGL.TO,ATCO,FFH.TO,STNG,TRGP

Energy stocks turned lower with the rest of the market Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 1.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 2.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $4.19 higher at $92.64 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.45 to $97.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.22 to $6.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) tumbled 8.7% after the oil and gas producer said TransGlobe Energy (TGA) shareholders earlier Friday voted in favor of the company's proposed $215 million all-stock acquisition of Transglobe. Vaalco shareholders voted Sept. 29 to approve the deal calling on investors to receive 0.6727 of a Vaalco share for each of their Transglobe shares.

Targa Resources (TRGP) slipped 2%, paring a portion of an early 3.3% slide, after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the natural gas gathering and transportation firm will replace Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) in the S&P 500 index with the start of regular-session trading on Wednesday.

To the upside, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) gained 2.4% after the marine shipping company overnight said it repurchased 379,845 of its common shares over the past few days at an average of $39.77 per share as part of its existing stock-buyback program.

Atlas (ATCO) rose 6% after late Thursday saying it was making "meaningful progress" with an investor group that includes Atlas board chair David Sokol and affiliates of Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) trying to buy the electric utility and containership company for $15.50 per share in cash. The group, which already owns more than 50% of Atlas shares, late last month raised its offer by 7.3% over its original $14.45-per-share bid announced Aug. 18.

