Energy Sector Update for 10/07/2022: ATCO, STNG, TRGP, NLSN

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 2.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.95 to $92.40 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.75 to $98.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 lower at $6.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Atlas (ATCO) rose 6.8% after late Thursday saying it was making "meaningful progress" with an investor group that includes Atlas board chairman David Sokol and affiliates of Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) trying to buy the electric utility and containership company for $15.50 per share in cash. The group, which already owns more than 50% of Atlas shares, late last month raised its offer by 7.3% over its original $14.45-per-share bid announced August 18.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) gained 4.3% after the marine shipping company overnight said it repurchased 379,845 of its common shares over the past few days at an average of $39.77 per share as part of its existing stock buyback program.

Targa Resources (TRGP) slipped 1.8%, paring a portion of an early 3.3% slide, after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the natural gas gathering and transportation firm will replace Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) in the S&P 500 index with the start of regular-session trading on Oct. 12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.